Top 10 Alex Bradford Songs

Professor Alex Bradford, who has been called “Gospel’s Little Richard,” arguably stands as the most influential male artist of gospel’s post-World War II Golden Age.
Top 10 Songs by Alex Bradford
- Too Close to Heaven
- It’s a Highway to Heaven
- He’ll Wash You Whiter Than Snow
- If You See My Savior
- Nothing but the Holy Ghost
- The Last Goodbye
- Oh My Good Lord
- There’s Only One Way [Take 1]
- He Lifted Me
- God Searched the World
- God Is All
- If Mother Knew
