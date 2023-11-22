Top 10 Alex Bradford Songs

Alex Bradford
Alex Bradford

Professor Alex Bradford, who has been called “Gospel’s Little Richard,” arguably stands as the most influential male artist of gospel’s post-World War II Golden Age.

Top 10 Songs by Alex Bradford

  1. Too Close to Heaven
  2. It’s a Highway to Heaven
  3. He’ll Wash You Whiter Than Snow
  4. If You See My Savior
  5. Nothing but the Holy Ghost
  6. The Last Goodbye
  7. Oh My Good Lord
  8. There’s Only One Way [Take 1]
  9. He Lifted Me
  10. God Searched the World
  11. God Is All
  12. If Mother Knew

