List Of Songs By Alex Bradford

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0
Alex Bradford
Alex Bradford

Professor Alex Bradford, who has been called “Gospel’s Little Richard,” arguably stands as the most influential male artist of gospel’s post-World War II Golden Age.

List of Songs by Alex Bradford

  • Too Close to Heaven
  • Look into My Heart
  • It Makes Me Tremble
  • One Step
  • Someone is Lost in the Storm
  • Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody
  • When You Pray
  • It’s a Highway to Heaven
  • He’ll Wash You Whiter Than Snow
  • Lord, Lord, Lord
  • If You See My Savior
  • Leak In The Building
  • A Leak In The Building
  • I Don’t Care What The World May Do
  • Daniel Was a Praying Man
  • Nothing but the Holy Ghost
  • The Last Goodbye
  • Oh My Good Lord
  • They Came out Shouting
  • Living Between Two Worlds
  • What Folks Say About Me
  • Without a God.
  • There’s Only One Way [Take 1]
  • He Lifted Me
  • Oh Lord Save Me
  • The Lifeboat
  • God Searched the World
  • What Did John Do
  • Life’s Candlelight
  • Move Upstairs
  • God Is All
  • If Mother Knew

Recommended: Top 10 Alex Bradford Songs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here