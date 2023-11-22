Professor Alex Bradford, who has been called “Gospel’s Little Richard,” arguably stands as the most influential male artist of gospel’s post-World War II Golden Age.
List of Songs by Alex Bradford
- Too Close to Heaven
- Look into My Heart
- It Makes Me Tremble
- One Step
- Someone is Lost in the Storm
- Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody
- When You Pray
- It’s a Highway to Heaven
- He’ll Wash You Whiter Than Snow
- Lord, Lord, Lord
- If You See My Savior
- Leak In The Building
- A Leak In The Building
- I Don’t Care What The World May Do
- Daniel Was a Praying Man
- Nothing but the Holy Ghost
- The Last Goodbye
- Oh My Good Lord
- They Came out Shouting
- Living Between Two Worlds
- What Folks Say About Me
- Without a God.
- There’s Only One Way [Take 1]
- He Lifted Me
- Oh Lord Save Me
- The Lifeboat
- God Searched the World
- What Did John Do
- Life’s Candlelight
- Move Upstairs
- God Is All
- If Mother Knew
Recommended: Top 10 Alex Bradford Songs