Top 10 Albertina Walker Songs

Albertina Walker was an American gospel singer, songwriter, actress, and humanitarian. She was popularly referred to as the “Queen of Gospel Music“.
Top 10 Songs By Albertina Walker
- God is Able to Carry You Through
- God Is Not Dead
- Wounded for Me
- God So Loved The World
- Guide Me Oh Thou Great Jehovah
- I Know Who Holds Tomorrow
- Sweet, Sweet Spirit (feat. Rev. Jerry Goodloe)
- When God Dips His Love in My Heart
- Yield Not to Temptation
- You Believed In Me
- You Can’t Beat God Giving
