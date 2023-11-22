Top 10 Albertina Walker Songs

Albertina Walker At The White House In 2002
Albertina Walker was an American gospel singer, songwriter, actress, and humanitarian. She was popularly referred to as the “Queen of Gospel Music“.

Top 10 Songs By Albertina Walker

  1. God is Able to Carry You Through
  2. God Is Not Dead
  3. Wounded for Me
  4. God So Loved The World
  5. Guide Me Oh Thou Great Jehovah
  6. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow
  7. Sweet, Sweet Spirit (feat. Rev. Jerry Goodloe)
  8. When God Dips His Love in My Heart
  9. Yield Not to Temptation
  10. You Believed In Me
  11. You Can’t Beat God Giving

