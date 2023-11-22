Son of Hamas Founder Blasts Group At UN, Exposes ‘Savage’ Indoctrination of Palestinian Kids

“Imagine, a 10-year-old child when I disobeyed Hamas, I was tied up to a post and I was whipped by Hamas top leader, top leader, with an electric cable……. With every lash, I lost my breath until I lost my consciousness.”

Mosab Hassan Yousef speech to the UN

The son of a Hamas co-founder blasted the terror organization in an intense 30 minutes speech at the United Nations on Monday.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, left the terrorist group in the late ’90s and secretly worked with Israel’s security services to expose and prevent several Hamas terrorist attacks. Yousef later gave his life to Christ and wrote a 2010 autobiography titled Son of Hamas. He now endeavors to expose the true face of Hamas’ genocidal death cult, according to CBN News.

Mighty Move Of God In Gaza As Hundreds Reportedly Meet Jesus In Dreams And Visions

“I see lots of division and confusion, lots of hatred lots of misinformation, and uh everybody speaks on behalf of the children. And on behalf of the innocent. But I am not sure about their real intention. But today I can speak on the authority of a Palestinian child, someone who grew up in that culture,” Mosab said.

“Hamas’ first crime against children in the Palestinian societies is not arming them or encouraging them to carry suicide bombing attacks – it’s the religious ideological indoctrination that I had to go through with one intention in mind to annihilate the state of Israel. This is Hamas’ primary goal,” Yousef explained.

Second Son of Hamas Leader Flees Group, Condemns Its Practices

“In this truth, there is no confusion. I speak as a firsthand witness on Hamas and their intention. My father is one of the founders of Hamas movement. I was there when Hamas was born. I was before Hamas was born, and as I said before I will be there after Hamas is dead,” he said as the UN delegates applauded. “I am not a part of propaganda. I don’t work for nobody. I only represent myself and on this authority I speak, so don’t be mistaken and take my words very carefully. Hamas is committing a crime against this generation and the next generations to come, so blaming Israel is not going to solve the problem,” He added.

“Imagine, a 10-year-old child when I disobeyed Hamas, I was tied up to a post and I was whipped by Hamas top leader, top leader, and I don’t want to mention his name because he’s not worthy, with an electric cable. With every lash, I lost my breath until I lost my consciousness. My father was in prison at the time, and this leader thought that he was my mentor. This is Hamas discipline. This is how they wanted me to be… to become a violent savage like them,” he continued.

Hezbollah Militant Turned Pastor: Afshin Javid Shares The Encounter That Led Him To Jesus Christ

“And the very basic intelligence of a child when I felt that that was not natural. It wasn’t, but I still had to go to the mosque to please my mother, please my father, and obey this type of monsters. I hate to talk about my personal struggle, and I hate to be in a position to be at defense. He (pointing to Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan) also don’t like to be at defense because this is what Hamas did to Israel on October 7th,” Yousef noted.

“But this doesn’t mean that we are not going to end the war,” he said.

In an interview last month with Sky News, Yousef said “Hamas is willing to actually sacrifice many Palestinian children, the entire Palestinian people and use them as fuel to … achieve their ideological agendas, their religious agendas,” adding that Hamas’ slaughter of Israelis “opened the gates of hell on the Palestinian people.”

Converted Son of Hamas Founder Reveals Plan To Destroy The State of Israel (Video)

“This is my message: an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas’ founders, enough of this. If we don’t stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier and only God knows what will happen next if Hamas is not finished as soon as possible,” Mr Yousef said.

Hamas Burns Baby Alive In Oven, Beheads Children