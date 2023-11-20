Top 10 Albert E. Brumley Songs

Albert Edward Brumley was an American shape note music composer and publisher, prolific in the genre of southern gospel. Brumley wrote over 800 songs songs during his lifetime.

Here are top 10 Songs By Albert Brumley

I’ll Fly Away Turn Your Radio On If We Never Meet Again (This Side of Heaven) I’ll Meet You in the Morning Rank Stranger He Set Me Free As I travel through this pilgrim land Dear Lord of Calvary, again I come to thee I believe that Jesus died on the cross I went on a visit, On a heavenly visit I will meet you in the morning by the bright river side

