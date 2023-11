Gospel Rock Singer Ada Ehi has always been on the top of the charts. One of the long lasting female alternative-rock artists in Nigeria, her style of music is unique and tight.

Here are Top 10 songs by Ada Ehi;

Only You Jesus Congratulations Cheta I Overcame The Final Say I Testify Finally Gallant Victory Song Settled

Recommended: List of All Songs By Ada Ehi

Top 1000 Gospel Musicians and Their Songs