To Calvary, Lord, In Spirit Now – Hymn

Author: Sir Edward Denny

To Calvary, Lord, in spirit now,

Our weary souls repair,

To dwell upon Thy dying love,

And taste its sweetness there.

Sweet resting place of every heart,

That feels the plague of sin,

Yet knows that deep mysterious joy,

The peace with God, within.

There, through Thine hour of deepest woe,

Thy suffering spirit passed;

Grace there its wondrous victory gained,

And love endured its last.

Dear suffering Lamb! Thy bleeding wounds,

With cords of love divine,

Have drawn our willing hearts to Thee,

And linked our life with Thine.

Thy sympathies and hopes are ours:

Dear Lord! we wait to see

Creation, all below, above,

Redeemed and blest by Thee.

Our longing eyes would fain behold

That bright and blessed brow,

Once wrung with bitterest anguish, wear

Its crown of glory now.

Why linger then? Come, Savior, come,

Responsive to our call;

Come, claim Thine ancient power, and reign

The Heir and Lord of all.