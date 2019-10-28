Tis The Church Triumphant Singing – Hymn

Author: J Kent

‘Tis the Church triumphant singing,

Worthy the Lamb;

Heav’n throughout with praises ringing,

Worthy the Lamb.

Thrones and pow’rs before Him bending,

Odors sweet with voice ascending

Swell the chorus never ending,

Worthy the Lamb.

Every kindred, tongue and nation,

Worthy the Lamb;

Join to sing the great salvation,

Worthy the Lamb.

Loud as mighty thunders roaring,

Floods of mighty waters pouring,

Prostrate at His feet adoring,

Worthy the Lamb.

Harps and songs forever sounding,

Worthy the Lamb;

Mighty grace o’er sin abounding,

Worthy the Lamb.

By His blood He dearly bought us;

Wand’ring from the fold He sought us,

And to glory safely brought us;

Worthy the Lamb.

Sing with blest anticipation

Worthy the Lamb;

Through the vale of tribulation,

Worthy the Lamb.

Sweetest notes, all notes excelling,

On the theme forever dwelling,

Still untold, though ever telling,

Worthy the Lamb.