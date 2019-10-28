Through Tribulation – Hymn

Author: Clint Anderson

Though it is dark in this world of sin,

Though evil prospers it shall not win.

First tribulation, then with a shout

We’ll be caught away ‘fore his wrath’s poured out.

Refrain:

The Lord will come with ten thousands of saints,

He’ll judge the earth for his righteous name’s sake.

Through tribulation, though we must come,

There’s naught can sep’rate us from his love.

When sorrows increase, be not dismayed,

All must be fulfilled before that day.

The man of sin we will surely see,

The sun and moon darkened, then we shall be free.

We must trust in him, though times seem dire,

These trials purify us with refining fire.

When these come to pass, redemption is nigh,

He’ll catch us away in the blink of an eye.