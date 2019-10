O Lord, we adore Thee,

For Thou art the slain One

That livest for ever,

Enthroned in heaven;

O Lord, we adore Thee,

For Thou hast redeemed us;

Our title to glory

We read in Thy blood.

O God, we acknowledge

Thy greatness, Thy glory,

For of Thee are all things

On earth and in heaven;

How rich is Thy mercy,

How great Thy salvation!

We bless Thee, we praise Thee,

Amen, and Amen.