Through Thy Precious Body Broken – Hymn

Author: Elizabeth Dark

Through Thy precious body broken

Inside the veil;

Oh! what words to sinners spoken

Inside the veil.

Precious as the blood that bought us;

Perfect, as the love that sought us;

Holy, as the Lamb that brought us

Inside the veil.

When we see Thy love unshaken

Outside the camp.

Scorned by man, by God forsaken

Outside the camp.

Thy loved cross alone can charm us;

Shame need now no more alarm us;

Glad we follow, nought can harm us

Outside the camp.

Lamb of God, through Thee we enter

Inside the veil.

Cleansed by Thee, we boldly venture

Inside the veil.

Not a stain; a new creation:

Ours is such a full salvation;

Low we bow in adoration

Inside the veil.

Unto Thee, the homeless stranger

Outside the camp,

Forth we hasten, fear no danger

Outside the camp.

Thy reproach, far richer treasure

Than all Egypt’s boasted pleasure;

Drawn by love that knows no measure

Outside the camp.

Soon Thy saints shall all be gathered

Inside the veil.

All with Thee no more be scattered

Inside the veil.

Nought from Thee, our hearts shall sever;

We shall see Thee; grieve Thee never;

“Praise the Lamb!” shall sound forever

Inside the veil.