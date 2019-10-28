Through Thy Precious Body Broken – Hymn

Author: Elizabeth Dark
Through Thy precious body broken
Inside the veil;
Oh! what words to sinners spoken
Inside the veil.
Precious as the blood that bought us;
Perfect, as the love that sought us;
Holy, as the Lamb that brought us
Inside the veil.
When we see Thy love unshaken
Outside the camp.
Scorned by man, by God forsaken
Outside the camp.
Thy loved cross alone can charm us;
Shame need now no more alarm us;
Glad we follow, nought can harm us
Outside the camp.
Lamb of God, through Thee we enter
Inside the veil.
Cleansed by Thee, we boldly venture
Inside the veil.
Not a stain; a new creation:
Ours is such a full salvation;
Low we bow in adoration
Inside the veil.
Unto Thee, the homeless stranger
Outside the camp,
Forth we hasten, fear no danger
Outside the camp.
Thy reproach, far richer treasure
Than all Egypt’s boasted pleasure;
Drawn by love that knows no measure
Outside the camp.
Soon Thy saints shall all be gathered
Inside the veil.
All with Thee no more be scattered
Inside the veil.
Nought from Thee, our hearts shall sever;
We shall see Thee; grieve Thee never;
“Praise the Lamb!” shall sound forever
Inside the veil.