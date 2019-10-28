O Thou Who Hears When Sinners cry – Hymn

Author: Isaac Watts

O Thou Who hears when sinners cry,

Though all my crimes before Thee lie,

Behold them not with angry look,

But blot their mem’ry from Thy book.

A broken heart, my God, my King,

Is all the sacrifice I bring;

The God of grace will ne’er despise

A broken heart for sacrifice.

My soul lies humbled in the dust,

And owns Thy dreadful sentence just:

Look down, O Lord, with pitying eye,

And save the soul condemned to die.

Create my nature pure within,

And form my soul averse to sin:

Let Thy good Spirit ne’er depart,

Nor hide Thy presence from my heart.

Then will I teach the world Thy ways;

Sinners shall learn Thy sov’reign grace;

I’ll lead them to my Savior’s blood,

And they shall praise a pard’ning God.

O may Thy love inspire my tongue!

Salvation shall be all my song;

And all my pow’rs shall join to bless

The Lord, my strength and righteousness.