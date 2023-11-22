Mighty Move Of God In Gaza As Hundreds Reportedly Meet Jesus In Dreams And Visions

God is working in the midst of war!

Over 200 Muslims in Gaza are surrendering to Jesus Christ after encountering Him in dreams, reports said.

Christian professor and president of Risen Jesus Inc., Michael Licona, said he received a report from “underground Christian ministries” in Palestine detailing miraculous conversions.

“God is working in the midst of war!” Licona shared in a Facebook post.

“‘Over the past two days, we have ministered to hundreds of fathers who have lost most, if not all of their children in the war. As we moved these men to safety, we fed them, washed their clothes, and began to read the Bible to them — sharing the way of peace through Jesus. Then, a big miracle happened. Last night, Jesus appeared to more than 200 of them in their dreams! They have come back to us to learn more from God’s Word and are asking how to follow Jesus,'” Licona wrote.

“This should be celebrated by Christians around the world, Licona added.

“I side with Israel in this war; not necessarily for theological reasons but because Hamas and those backing it are pure evil. Yet, I know that not all Palestinians support Hamas. In fact, they will be punished severely if even suspected of not supporting Hamas. Let’s pray that this war can be over soon and that Israel can eradicate Hamas so that Palestinians can be free…of Hamas,” he expressed, CBN reports.

Nabeel Qureshi, a former Muslim turned Christian-apologist once wrote, “Mike LiconLicona was instrumental in my journey out of Islam to Christ. While I was a Muslim college student, Mike invited me to his home regularly to discuss the historicity of Jesus’ death on the cross and his resurrection from the dead. The evidence Mike presented was so compelling it formed the keystone of my conversion. Since then, I have seen his work so powerfully impact thousands with historical evidence of the Christian faith…”

Licona is a professor at Houston Christian University and has written several books, including “The Case for the Resurrection of Jesus” and “Paul Meets Muhammad.”

