Thou, Who At Thy First Eucharist Didst Pray – Hymn

Author: William H. Turton

Thou, who at Thy first Eucharist didst pray

That all Thy Church might be forever one,

Grant us that ev’ry Eucharist to say

With longing heart and soul, “Thy will be done.”

O may we all one bread, one body be,

Through this blest sacrament of unity.

For all Thy Church, O Lord, we intercede;

Make Thou our sad divisions soon to cease;

Draw us the nearer each to each, we plead,

By drawing all to Thee, O Prince of Peace;

Thus may we all one bread, one body be,

Through this blest sacrament of unity.

We pray Thee too for wand’rers from Thy fold;

O bring them back, good Shepherd of the sheep,

Back to the faith which saints believed of old,

Back to the Church which still that faith doth keep;

Soon may we all one bread, one body be,

Through this blest sacrament of unity.

So, Lord, at length when sacraments shall cease,

May we be one with all Thy Church above,

One with Thy saints in one unbroken peace,

One with Thy saints in one unbounded love;

More blessed still, in peace and love to be

One with the Trinity in Unity.