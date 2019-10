Author: Henry van Dyke

Thou wayfaring Jesus–a pilgrim and stranger

Exiled from heaven by love at Thy birth:

Exiled again from Thy rest in the manger,

A fugitive child ‘mid the perils of earth.

Cheer with thy fellowship all who are weary

Wandering far from the land that they love:

Guide every heart that is homeless and dreary,

Safe to its home in Thy presence above