Thou Art The Everlasting Word – Hymn

Author: J Conder
Thou art the everlasting Word,
The Father’s only Son;
God manifestly seen and heard,
And Heav’n’s belovËd one:
Refrain:
Worthy, O Lamb of God, art Thou
That every knee to Thee should bow.
In Thee most perfectly expressed
The Father’s glories shine;
Of the full deity possessed,
Eternally divine:
True image of the Infinite,
Whose essence is concealed;
Brightness of uncreated light;
The heart of God revealed:
But the high mysteries of Thy Name
An angel’s grasp transcend;
The Father only: glorious claim!:
The Son can comprehend:
Throughout the universe of bliss,
The center Thou, and sun;
Th’eternal theme of praise of this,
To Heav’n’s belovËd one: