Thou Art The Everlasting Word – Hymn

Author: J Conder

Thou art the everlasting Word,

The Father’s only Son;

God manifestly seen and heard,

And Heav’n’s belovËd one:

Refrain:

Worthy, O Lamb of God, art Thou

That every knee to Thee should bow.

In Thee most perfectly expressed

The Father’s glories shine;

Of the full deity possessed,

Eternally divine:

True image of the Infinite,

Whose essence is concealed;

Brightness of uncreated light;

The heart of God revealed:

But the high mysteries of Thy Name

An angel’s grasp transcend;

The Father only: glorious claim!:

The Son can comprehend:

Throughout the universe of bliss,

The center Thou, and sun;

Th’eternal theme of praise of this,

To Heav’n’s belovËd one: