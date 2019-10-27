This Is My Wonderful Story – Hymn

Author: Albert Benjamin Simpson

This is my wonderful story,

Christ to my heart has come;

Jesus, the King of Glory,

Finds in my heart a home.

Refrain:

Christ in me, Christ in you,

Christ in us, O wonderful story,

Christ in me, Christ in you,

Christ in us, the hope of glory.

Was there e’er story so moving,

Story of love and pain;

Was there e’er Bridegroom so loving,

Seeking our hearts to gain.

I am so glad I received Him,

Jesus my heart’s dear King;

I who so often have grieved Him,

All to His feet would bring.

How can I ever be lonely,

How can I ever fall;

What can I want, if only

Christ is my all in all?

Now in His bosom confiding,

This my glad song shall be;

I am in Christ abiding,

And Christ abides in me.