Author: Isaac Watts

There is a stream, whose gentle flow

Supplies the city of our God;

Life, love, and joy still gliding through,

And watering our divine abode:

That sacred stream, thine holy word,

That all our raging fear controls;

Sweet peace thy promises afford,

And give new strength to fainting souls.

