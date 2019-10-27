Thine Be The Glory – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby
Thou only art holy,
Thou only the Lord;
Truth, mercy and judgment,
Shine forth in Thy Word.
Thou rulest and reignest
All others above;
Thy throne is eternal,
Thy scepter is love.
Thy reign everlasting,
Thy kingdom divine,
Henceforth and forever
All glory be Thine.
Thou only art holy;
In Thee is our trust;
Thy laws are unchanging,
Thy statutes are just.
All nations and people
Before Thee shall fall;
The Father, Redeemer,
And Savior of all.
Thou only art holy;
The angels in light
With prophets and martyrs
Their anthems unite.
Thou only art holy,
O Ancient of days;
The boundless creation
Is filled with Thy praise.