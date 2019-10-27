There’s A Dear And Precious Book – Hymn

There’s a dear and precious Book,

Though it’s worn and faded now,

Which recalls the happy days of long ago,

When I stood at mother’s knee,

With her hand upon my brow,

And I heard her voice in gentle tones and low.

Blessed Book, precious Book,

On thy dear old tear stained leaves I love to look;

Thou art sweeter day by day, as I walk the narrow way

That leads at last to that bright home above.

There she read of Jesus’ love,

As He blessed the children dear,

How He suffered, bled and died upon the tree;

Of His heavy load of care,

Then she dried my flowing tears

With her kisses as she said it was for me.

Well, those days are past and gone,

But their memory lingers still

And the dear old Book each day has been my guide;

And I seek to do His will,

As my mother taught me then,

And ever in my heart His Words abide.

As she read the stories o’er

Of those mighty men of old,

Of Joseph and of Daniel and their trials,

Of little David bold,

Who became a king at last,

Of Satan and his many wicked wiles.