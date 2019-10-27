Thank God For The Blood – Hymn

Author: In sin I wander’d sore and sad

with bleeding heart and aching head,

‘Till Jesus came and sweetly said,

“I’ll take thy sins away.”

Refrain:

Thank God for the blood!

Thank God for the blood!

Thank God for the blood!

That washes white as snow .

I gave my heart, my life, my all

To Him who drank the cup of gall

To raise the guilty from the fall

And take their sins away.

The water, Spirit and the blood

Agree, if we but understood,

In making sinners pure and good,

And take their sins away.

We cannot know, we may not tell

How we are sav’d from death and hell;

Thru faith we know that all is well –

He took our sins away.