There Is No Love Like The Love Of Jesus, Never To – Hymn

Author: W.E Littlewood

There is no love like the love of Jesus,

Never to fade or fall,

Till into the fold of the peace of God

He has gathered us all.

Jesus’ love! precious love!

Boundless and pure and free!

Oh, turn to that love, weary, wand’ring soul!

Jesus pleadeth for thee.

There is no heart like the heart of Jesus,

Filled with a tender love;

No throb nor throe that our hearts can know,

But He feels it above.

There is no eye like the eye of Jesus,

Piercing so far away;

Ne’er out of the sight of its tender light

Can the wanderer stray.

There is no voice like the voice of Jesus,

Tender and sweet its chime—

Like musical ring of a flowing spring

In the bright summer time.

Oh, let us hark to the voice of Jesus,

Then we shall never roam;

And we shall rest on His loving breast,

In the dear heavenly home.