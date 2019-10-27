There Is A Balm In Gilead – Hymn

Author: African-American spiritual

There is a balm in Gilead,

To make the wounded whole;

There is a balm in Gilead,

To heal the sin-sick soul.

Some times I feel discouraged,

And think my work’s in vain,

But then the Holy Spirit

Revives my hope again.

If you can’t preach like Peter,

If you can’t pray like Paul,

Just tell the love of Jesus,

And say He died for all.

Don’t ever feel discouraged,

‘Cause Jesus is your friend,

And if you lack for knowledge,

He’ll never fail to lend.

How lost was my condition

Till JESUS made me whole!

There is but one Physician

Can cure a sin “sick soul.

If you can’t sing like angels,

If you can’t preach like Paul,

You can tell the love of Jesus,

And say He died for all.