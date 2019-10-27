There’s A Light Upon The Mountains – Hymn

Author: H Burton

There’s a light upon the mountains,

And the day is at the spring,

When our eyes shall see the beauty

And the glory of the King:

Weary was our heart with waiting,

And the night watch seemed so long,

But His triumph day is breaking

And we hail it with a song.

In the fading of the starlight

We may see the coming morn;

And the lights of men are paling

In the splendors of the dawn;

For the eastern skies are glowing

As with light of hidden fire,

And the hearts of men are stirring

With the throbs of deep desire.

There’s a hush of expectation

And a quiet in the air

And the breath of God is moving

In the fervent breath of prayer;

For the suffering, dying Jesus

Is the Christ upon the throne,

And the travail of our spirit

Is the travail of His own.

He is breaking down the barriers,

He is casting up the way;

He is calling for His angels

To build up the gates of day:

But His angels here are human,

Not the shining hosts above;

For the drum beats of His army

Are the heartbeats of our love.

Hark! we hear a distant music

And it comes with fuller swell;

‘Tis the triumph song of Jesus,

Of our King, Immanuel!

Go ye forth with joy to meet Him!

And, my soul, be swift to bring

All thy sweetest and thy dearest

For the triumph of our King!