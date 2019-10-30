The Strife Is O’er, The Battle Done – Hymn

The strife is o’er, the battle done

The victory of life is won.

The song of triumph has begun.

Alleluia!

The pow’rs of death have done their worst,

But Christ their legions has dispersed.

Let shouts of holy joy outburst!

Alleluia!

The three sad days have quickly sped;

He rises glorious from the dead.

All glory to our risen Head!

Alleluia!

He closed the yawning gates of Hell;

The bars from heav’n’s high portals fell;

Let hymns of praise His triumphs tell.

Alleluia!

Lord, by the stripes which wounded thee,

From death’s dread sting thy servants free,

That we may live and sing to Thee!

Alleluia!

Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!