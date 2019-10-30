Ring The Bells Of Heaven – Hymn

Author: William Cushing

Ring the bells of Heaven! There is joy today,

For a soul, returning from the wild!

See, the Father meets him out upon the way,

Welcoming His weary, wandering child.

Refrain:

Glory! Glory! How the angels sing:

Glory! Glory! How the loud harps ring!

‘Tis the ransomed army, like a mighty sea,

Pealing forth the anthem of the free.

Ring the bells of Heaven! There is joy today,

For the wanderer now is reconciled;

Yes, a soul is rescued from his sinful way,

And is born anew a ransomed child.

Ring the bells of Heaven! Spread the feast today!

Angels, swell the glad triumphant strain!

Tell the joyful tidings, bear it far away!

For a precious soul is born again.