The Savior With Me – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

I must have the Savior with me,

For I dare not go alone,

I must feel His presence near me,

And His arm around me thrown.

Refrain:

Then my soul shall fear no ill, fear no ill,

Let Him lead me where He will, where He will,

I will go without a murmur,

And His footsteps follow still.

I must have the Savior with me,

For my faith, at best, is weak;

He can whisper words of comfort,

That no other voice can speak.

I must have the Savior with me,

In the onward march of life,

Thro’ the tempest and the sunshine,

Thro’ the battle and the strife.

I must have the Savior with me,

And His eye the way must guide,

Till I reach the vale of Jordan,

Till I cross the rolling tide.