The Savior With Me – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby
I must have the Savior with me,
For I dare not go alone,
I must feel His presence near me,
And His arm around me thrown.
Refrain:
Then my soul shall fear no ill, fear no ill,
Let Him lead me where He will, where He will,
I will go without a murmur,
And His footsteps follow still.
I must have the Savior with me,
For my faith, at best, is weak;
He can whisper words of comfort,
That no other voice can speak.
I must have the Savior with me,
In the onward march of life,
Thro’ the tempest and the sunshine,
Thro’ the battle and the strife.
I must have the Savior with me,
And His eye the way must guide,
Till I reach the vale of Jordan,
Till I cross the rolling tide.