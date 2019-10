Shall We Meet? – Hymn

Shall we meet beyond the river,

In the clime where angels dwell?

Shall we meet where friendship never

Saddest tales of sorrow tell?

Refrain – :

Shall we meet, shall we meet,

Shall we meet on the evergreen plain?

Shall we meet to know each other ever,

Shall we never part again?

Shall we meet where flow’rs are blooming

Ever fadeless, ever fair,

Where the light of day illumines

Lives of those who enter there?

Shall we meet our loved companions,

On that brighter, fairer shore,

When this life’s great work is ended,

Shall we meet to part no more?

Yes, we’ll meet beyond the river,

Where our joys shall never die,

We shall meet our loved and saved ones,

In that happy by and by.

Refrain :

We shall meet, we shall meet,

We shall meet on the evergreen plain;

We shall meet to know each other ever,

We shall never part again.