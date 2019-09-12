The Lighthouse – Hymn

Written By Ronnie Hinson
There’s a Lighthouse on the hillside
That over looks life’s sea
When I’m tossed it sends out a light
That I might see
And the light that shines in darkness now
Will safely lead us o’er
If it wasn’t for the Lighthouse
My ship would be no more
Chorus:
And I thank God for the Lighthouse
I owe my life to Him
For Jesus is the Lighthouse
And from the rocks of sin
He has shown a light around me
That I could clearly see
If it wasn’t for the Lighthouse (tell me)
Where would this ship be?
Everybody that lives about us
Says tear that Lighthouse down
The big ships don’t sail this way anymore
There’s no use of it standing round
Then my mind goes back to that stormy night
When just in time I saw the light
Yes, the light from that old Lighthouse
That stands up there on the hill