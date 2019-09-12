The Lighthouse – Hymn

Written By Ronnie Hinson

There’s a Lighthouse on the hillside

That over looks life’s sea

When I’m tossed it sends out a light

That I might see

And the light that shines in darkness now

Will safely lead us o’er

If it wasn’t for the Lighthouse

My ship would be no more

Chorus:

And I thank God for the Lighthouse

I owe my life to Him

For Jesus is the Lighthouse

And from the rocks of sin

He has shown a light around me

That I could clearly see

If it wasn’t for the Lighthouse (tell me)

Where would this ship be?

Everybody that lives about us

Says tear that Lighthouse down

The big ships don’t sail this way anymore

There’s no use of it standing round

Then my mind goes back to that stormy night

When just in time I saw the light

Yes, the light from that old Lighthouse

That stands up there on the hill