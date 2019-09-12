Like A Mighty Sea – Hymn

My soul today is thirsting for living streams divine,

To sweep from highest heaven to this poor heart of mine;

I stand upon the promise, in Jesus’ name I plead;

Oh, send the gracious current to satisfy my need.

Refrain:

Like a mighty sea, like a mighty sea,

Comes the love of Jesus sweeping over me;

The waves of glory roll, the shouts I can’t control;

Comes the love of Jesus sweeping o’er my soul.

I see the clouds arising, the mercy clouds of love,

That come to bring refreshing down from the throne above;

The earnest of the shower, just now to us is giv’n,

And now we wait, expecting the floods of grace from heav’n.

The show’rs of grace are falling, the tide is rolling in,

The floodtide of salvation, with pow’r to cleanse from sin;

It’s surging through my being and takes my sin away,

It keeps me shouting glory! through all the happy day.

It’s coming, yes, it’s coming, it’s coming down this hour,

A torrent of salvation in saving, cleansing pow’r:

I hear the billows surging, I see them mount and roll;

Oh, glory, hallelujah! they’re sweeping through my soul.