Written By Philip Bliss

The whole world was lost in the darkness of sin

The Light of the world is Jesus

Like sunshine at noonday His glory shone in

The Light of the world is Jesus

Come to the Light, tis shining for thee

Sweetly the Light has dawned upon me

Once I was blind, but now I can see

The Light of the world is Jesus

The darkness is gone when in Him we abide

The Light of the world is Jesus

We walk in the light as we follow our guide

The Light of the world is Jesus