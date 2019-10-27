Ten Thousand Times Ten Thousand – Hymn

Author: H Alford

Ten thousand times ten thousand

in sparkling raiment bright,

The armies of the ransomed saints

throng up the steeps of light;

‘Tis finished, all is finished,

their fight with death and sin;

Fling open wide the golden gates,

and let the victors in.

What rush of alleluias

fills all the earth and sky!

What ringing of a thousand harps

bespeaks the triumph nigh!

O day, for which creation

and all its tribes were made;

O joy, for all its former woes

a thousandfold repaid!

O then what raptured greetings

on Canaan’s happy shore;

What knitting severed friendships up,

where partings are no more!

Then eyes with joy shall sparkle,

that brimmed with tears of late;

Orphans no longer fatherless,

nor widows desolate.

Bring near Thy great salvation,

Thou Lamb for sinners slain;

Fill up the roll of Thine elect,

then take Thy power, and reign;

Appear, Desire of nations,

Thine exiles long for home;

Show in the heavens Thy promised sign;

Thou Prince and Savior, come.