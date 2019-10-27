Ten Thousand Times Ten Thousand – Hymn

Author: H Alford
Ten thousand times ten thousand
in sparkling raiment bright,
The armies of the ransomed saints
throng up the steeps of light;
‘Tis finished, all is finished,
their fight with death and sin;
Fling open wide the golden gates,
and let the victors in.
What rush of alleluias
fills all the earth and sky!
What ringing of a thousand harps
bespeaks the triumph nigh!
O day, for which creation
and all its tribes were made;
O joy, for all its former woes
a thousandfold repaid!
O then what raptured greetings
on Canaan’s happy shore;
What knitting severed friendships up,
where partings are no more!
Then eyes with joy shall sparkle,
that brimmed with tears of late;
Orphans no longer fatherless,
nor widows desolate.
Bring near Thy great salvation,
Thou Lamb for sinners slain;
Fill up the roll of Thine elect,
then take Thy power, and reign;
Appear, Desire of nations,
Thine exiles long for home;
Show in the heavens Thy promised sign;
Thou Prince and Savior, come.