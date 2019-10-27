Tell The Whole Wide World – Hymn

Author: Eliza Hewitt

Tell the whole wide world of Jesus,

Bear the news from shore to shore;

Telling sinners of the Savior,

Let the light spread more and more.

Refrain:

Tell the world, the whole wide world,

Bear the news from shore to shore;

Tell the whole wide world of Jesus,

Praise His Name forevermore!

Send abroad the Gospel heralds,

Let them take the blessed light;

Into every land of darkness,

Piercing through the shades of night.

Yes, we’ll send the joyful message,

Over mountain, over wave;

Telling everywhere of Jesus,

And His mighty power to save.

While we pray for other nations,

Send them help with willing hand,

Let us not forget the home fields,

Jesus for our native land!