Tell Me The Stories Of Jesus – Hymn

Author: William H. Parker
Tell me the stories of Jesus
I love to hear;
Things I would ask Him to tell me
If He were here:
Scenes by the wayside,
Tales of the sea,
Stories of Jesus,
Tell them to me.
First let me hear how the children
Stood ’round His knee,
And I shall fancy His blessing Resting on me;
Words full of kindness,
Deeds full of grace,
All in the love light
Of Jesus’ face.
Into the city I’d follow,
There take my stand,
Waving a branch of the palm tree
High in my hand;
One of His heralds,
Yes, I would sing
Loudest hosannas,
“Jesus is King!”