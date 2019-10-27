Tell Me The Stories Of Jesus – Hymn

Author: William H. Parker

Tell me the stories of Jesus

I love to hear;

Things I would ask Him to tell me

If He were here:

Scenes by the wayside,

Tales of the sea,

Stories of Jesus,

Tell them to me.

First let me hear how the children

Stood ’round His knee,

And I shall fancy His blessing Resting on me;

Words full of kindness,

Deeds full of grace,

All in the love light

Of Jesus’ face.

Into the city I’d follow,

There take my stand,

Waving a branch of the palm tree

High in my hand;

One of His heralds,

Yes, I would sing

Loudest hosannas,

“Jesus is King!”