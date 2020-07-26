Houston Brothers From Christian Family Lose Both Parents To COVID-19

The late couple, Carlos Garcia, 44, and his wife Naomi Esquivel, 39, (L) died just two weeks apart leaving behind their sons, (R) Isaiah, 14, and Nathan, 11.

Over $60,000 has been raised to benefit two young Houston brothers, both under the age of 15, who are now grieving the loss of both parents who died two weeks apart after battling COVID-19.

Carlos Garcia, 44, and his wife of 24 years, Naomi Esquivel, 39, died just two weeks apart after battling COVID-19 this month. They leave behind their sons — Nathan, 11, and Isaiah, 14.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to my mom or my dad now, and that’s what hurt me the most right now,” Isaiah Garcia told ABC13.

Rita Marquez-Mendoza, their maternal grandmother, told the outlet that her daughter died from COVID-19 on July 2. She said that her son-in-law, who was recovering from the coronavirus, died last Friday, July 17, Christian Post Reports.

“We hadn’t even begun to grieve my daughter and now we have to bury Carlos and the grandchildren are left without a mom and a dad,” said Marquez-Mendoza. “This disease is just horrible.”

Marquez-Mendoza also lamented how her daughter and son-in-law had to die alone during the pandemic as many hospitals nationwide have restricted visitor access to patients.

“Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone,” she grieved. “You die alone without your family members.”