Tarry With Me, O My Savior – Hymn

Author: Fred Scott
Tarry with me, O my Savior,
In my heart and life abide,
Keep me by Thy grace and favor,
Ever near Thy loving side.
Refrain:
Tarry with me, O my Savior,
For I long to have Thee nigh;
By Thy Spirit guide and guard me,
Till I reach my home on high.
Tarry with me, O my Savior,
In Thy presence let me rest,
Thou dost know my life and longings,
Thou wilt give me what is best.
Tarry with me, O my Savior,
Day is fleeting to its close;
Life without Thee is but dreary,
Filled with bitterness and woes.
Tarry with me, O my Savior,
Walk beside me all the way;
In my joy, and in my sadness,
I shall need Thee every day.