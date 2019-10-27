Tarry With Me, O My Savior – Hymn

Author: Fred Scott

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

In my heart and life abide,

Keep me by Thy grace and favor,

Ever near Thy loving side.

Refrain:

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

For I long to have Thee nigh;

By Thy Spirit guide and guard me,

Till I reach my home on high.

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

In Thy presence let me rest,

Thou dost know my life and longings,

Thou wilt give me what is best.

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

Day is fleeting to its close;

Life without Thee is but dreary,

Filled with bitterness and woes.

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

Walk beside me all the way;

In my joy, and in my sadness,

I shall need Thee every day.