Now, Gracious Lord, Thine Arm Reveal – Hymn

Now, gracious Lord, thine arm reveal,

And make thy glory known;

Now let us all they presence feel,

And soften hearts of stone.

Help us to venture near thy throne,

And plead a Saviour’s name;

For all that we can call our own

Is vanity and shame.

From all the guilt of former sin

May mercy set us free;

And let the year we now begin,

Begin and end with thee.

Send down thy Spirit from above,

The saints may love thee more;

And sinners now may learn to love,

Who never loved before.

And when before thee we appear

In our eternal home;

May growing numbers worship here,

And praise thee in our room.