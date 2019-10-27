Now, Gracious Lord, Thine Arm Reveal – Hymn

Now, gracious Lord, thine arm reveal,
And make thy glory known;
Now let us all they presence feel,
And soften hearts of stone.
Help us to venture near thy throne,
And plead a Saviour’s name;
For all that we can call our own
Is vanity and shame.
From all the guilt of former sin
May mercy set us free;
And let the year we now begin,
Begin and end with thee.
Send down thy Spirit from above,
The saints may love thee more;
And sinners now may learn to love,
Who never loved before.
And when before thee we appear
In our eternal home;
May growing numbers worship here,
And praise thee in our room.