Tarry With Me – Hymn

Author: Caroline Smith

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

For the day is passing by;

See! the shades of evening gather,

And the night is drawing nigh.

Deeper, deeper grow the shadows,

Paler now the glowing west,

Swift the night of death advances;

Shall it be the night of rest?

Lonely seems the vale of shadow;

Sinks my heart with troubled fear;

Give me faith for clearer vision,

Speak Thou, Lord, in words of cheer.

Let me hear Thy voice behind me,

Calming all these wild alarms;

Let me, underneath my weakness,

Feel the everlasting arms.

Feeble, trembling, fainting, dying,

Lord, I cast myself on Thee;

Tarry with me through the darkness;

While I sleep, still watch by me.

Tarry with me, O my Savior,

Lay my head upon Thy breast

Till the morning; then awake me—

Morning of eternal rest.