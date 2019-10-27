Take The World, But Give Me Jesus – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

Take the word, but give me Jesus;

All its Joys are but a name,

But His love abideth ever,

Through eternal years the same.

Refrain:

Oh, the height and depth of mercy!

Oh, the length and breadth of love!

Oh, the fullness of redemption,

Pledge of endless life above.

Take the wold, but give me Jesus,

Sweetest comfort of my soul;

With my Savior watching o’er me,

I can sing, though billows roll.

Take the wold, but give me Jesus;

Let me view his constant smile;

Then throughout my pilgrim journey

Light will cheer me all the while.

Take the wold, but give me Jesus;

In His cross my trust shall be,

Till, with clearer, brighter vision

Face to face my Lord I see.