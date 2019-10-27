Take Not Thought For Food Or Raiment – Hymn

Take not thought for food or raiment,
Careful one, so anxiously;
For the King Himself provideth
Food and clothes for thee.
He Who daily feeds the sparrows,
He Who clothes the lilies bright,
More than birds and flowers holds thee
Precious in His sight.
Would’st thou give a stone, a serpent,
To Thy pleading child for food?
And shall not thy Heavenly Father
Give thee what is good?
On the heart that careth for thee
Rest thou then from sorrow free;
For of all most tender fathers
None so good as He.
Seek thou first His gracious promise,
Treasure stored in Heav’n above;
So thou may’st entrust all other
Safely to His love.
Unto Thee, O bounteous Father,
Glory, honor, praise be done;
With the Son and Holy Spirit,
God for ever One.