O Come, My People, To My Law – Hymn

O come, My people, to my Law,

Attentively give ear;

With willing heart and teachable

The words of wisdom hear.

My mouth shall speak in parables

Of hidden truths of old,

Which, handed down form age to age,

To us our fathers told.

We will not from their children hide

Jehovah’s worthy praise,

But tell the greatness of His strength,

His wondrous works and ways.

A testimony and a law

The Lord our God decreed,

And bade our fathers teach their sons,

That they His ways might heed.

He willed that each succeeding race

His deeds might learn and know,

And children’s children to their sons

Might all these wonders show.

Let children learn God’s righteous ways

And on Him stay their heart,

That they may not forget His works,

Nor from His ways depart.