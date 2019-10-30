Sunshine And Rain – Hymn

Had we only sunshine all the year around,

Without the blessing of refreshing rain,

Would we scatter seed upon the fallow ground,

And hope to gather flowers, fruit, and grain?

Refrain:

Sunshine and rain, refreshing, reviving rain,

Light of faith and love, showers from above!

Sunshine and rain, to nourish the growing grain,

Send us, Lord, the sunshine and the rain.

Had we not a sorrow or a cross to bear

For Him who bore the burden of our sin,

Would we know the sweetness of His love and care,

Or even strive eternal joys to win?

Can we prize the sunshine and deplore the rain,

Repining when the days are dark and drear?

Can we hope for pleasure, yet deny the pain,

Or share the joys of life without the tear?