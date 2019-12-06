Story Behind “Have Thine Own Way, Lord” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Have Thine Own Way, Lord”

A simple expression, prayed by an elderly woman at a prayer meeting one night, was the source of inspiration that prompted the writing of this popular consecration hymn, Have Thine Own Way, Lord, in 1902.

The author of this hymn text, Adelaide A. Pollard, was herself experiencing distress of soul during this time. It appears that it was a period in her life when she had been unsuccessful in raising funds to make a desired trip to Africa for missionary service.

In this state of discouragement, she attended a little prayer meeting one night and was greatly impressed with the prayer of an elderly woman, who omitted the usual requests for blessings and things, and simply petitioned God for an understanding of His will in life.

Upon returning home that evening, Miss Pollard mediated on the story of the potter, found in Jeremiah 18:3-4.

Then I went to the potters house, and behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it.

Before retiring that evening, Adelaide Pollard completed the writing of all four stanzas of this hymn as it is sung today.

Have Thine Own Way, Lord! Hymn Lyrics

(1) Have Thine own way, Lord!

Have Thine own way!

Thou art the potter,

I am the clay!

Mold me and make me

After Thy will,

While I am waiting,

Yielded and still.

(2) Have Thine own way, Lord!

Have Thine own Way!

Search me and try me,

Master, today!

Whiter than snow, Lord.

Wash me just now,

As in Thy presence

Humbly I bow.

(3) Have Thine own way, Lord!

Have Thine own way!

Wounded and weary,

Help me, I pray!

Power- all power-

Surely is Thine!

Touch me and heal me,

Savior divine!