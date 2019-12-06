Story Behind “For the Beauty of the Earth” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “For the Beauty of the Earth”

This beautiful summer hymn, full of the spirit of field and forest, was written by Folliott Sandford Pierpoint, about whose life we can learn little.

He was born in Bath, England, October 7, 1835, and obtained his education at Queens College in Cambridge University, graduating with classical honors in 1871.

He published several volumes of poems, but his work is best known by this hymn, which appeared in 1864. It has been changed in many lines, but the following is perhaps the best version.

For the Beauty of the Earth Hymn Lyrics

1 For the beauty of the earth,

For the glory of the skies,

For the love which from our birth

Over and around us lies;

Chorus: Lord of all, to Thee we raise

This our hymn of grateful praise.

2 For the wonder of each hour

Of the day and of the night,

Hill and vale and tree and flowr,

Sun and moon, and stars of light:

3 For the joy of human love,

Brother, sister, parent, child,

Friends on earth and friends above,

For all gentle thoughts and mild:

4 For the church that evermore

Lifteth holy hands above,

Offring up on evry shore

Her pure sacrifice of love:

5 For the joy of ear and eye,

For the heart and minds delight,

For the mystic harmony

Linking sense to sound and sight:

6 For thyself, best Gift Divine!

To our race so freely givn;

For that great, great love of Thine,

Peace on earth, and joy in heavn.