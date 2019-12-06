Story Behind “Doxology” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Doxology”

Nearly every English­ speaking Protestant congregation unites at least once each Sunday in this noble overture of praise.

It has been said that the Doxology has done more to teach the doctrine of the Trinity than all the theology books ever written.

The author of this text was a bold, outspoken 17th century Anglican bishop named Thomas Ken. Ken’s illustrious career in the ministry was stormy and colorful. He served for a time as the English chaplain at the royal court in the Hague, Holland. He was so outspoken, however, in denouncing the corrupt lives of those in authority at the Dutch capital that he was compelled to leave after a short stay.

Upon his return to England, he was appointed by King Charles 11 to be one of his chaplains. Ken continued to reveal the same spirit of boldness in rebuking the moral sins of his dissolute English monarch. Despite this, Charles always admired his courageous chaplain, calling him the good little man.

Doxology Hymn Lyrics

Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

Praise Him, all creatures here below;

Praise Him above, ye heavenly host;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.