Story Behind “Count Your Blessings” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Count Your Blessings”

This beautiful hymn was written by one of the prolific gospel song writers of the past century, a Methodist lay preacher named Johnson Oatman.

In addition to his preaching and the writing of more than 5,000 hymn texts, Oatman was also a successful business man, engaged in a shipping business and in his later years as an administrator for a large insurance company in New Jersey.

It is good for each of us periodically to take time to rediscover the simple but profound truths expressed by Mr. Oatman in the four stanzas of this hymn.

Count Your Blessings Hymn Lyrics

(1) When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed,

When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,

Count your many blessings-name them one by one,

And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.

Chorus:

Count your blessings-name them one by one;

Count your blessings-see what God hath done;

Count your blessings-name them one by one;

Count your many blessings- see what God hath done.

(2) Are you ever burdened with a load of care?

Does the cross seem heavy you are called to bear;

Count your many blessings- ev’ry doubt will fly,

And you will be singing as the days go by.

(3) When you look at others with their lands and gold,

Think that Christ has promised you His wealth untold;

Count your many blessings-money cannot buy,

Your reward in heaven nor your home on high.

(4) So amid the conflict, whether great or small,

Do not be discouraged- God is over all;

Count your many blessings- angels will attend,

Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end