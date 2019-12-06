Story Behind “Come, Ye Disconsolate” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Come, Ye Disconsolate”

Thomas Moore, who wrote the beautiful hymn was one of the strangest of all men to write hymns.

He was an Irishman, a Roman Catholic, born in Dublin, May 28, 1779. Educated at Trinity College, Dublin, he studied law in London, but his poetical success decided him to make literature his life-work.

This he did, with one exception. In 1804 he went to Bermuda as a government official. But the work was very distasteful to him, he put it into the hands of a deputy, traveled in America, and returned to England.

The deputy however, ran away with the proceeds of a ship and cargo, and Moore was legally liable for thirty thousand dollars!

The poet was a little man, but he was full of courage.

At one time when Jeffrey, the famous critic was harsh with his poems, Moore challenged him to a duel. The police broke in just in time, but it was discovered that one of the pistols had no bullet in it!

Jeffrey and Moore became fast friends.

The last three years of his life were sad ones, for he lost his mental powers and required his wifes constant care. He died in his seventy-third year, February 26, 1852.

Come, Ye Disconsolate Hymn Lyrics

1 Come, ye disconsolate, whereer ye languish,

Come to the mercy seat fervently kneel;

Here bring your wounded hearts, here tell your anguish,

Earth has no sorrows that heavn cannot heal.

2 Joy of the desolate, light of the straying,

Hope of the penitent, fadeless and pure,

Here speaks the Comforter, in mercy saying

Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot cure.

3 Here see the Bread of life, see waters flowing

Forth from the throne of God, boundless in love;

Come to the feast prepared, come, ever knowing

Earth has no sorrows but heaven can remove.