Story Behind “Blessed Assurance” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Blessed Assurance”

Blessed Assurance was composed by Mrs. Joseph Knapp, an amateur musician. She was the wife of the founder of the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and a close personal friend of Fanny Crosby.

One day Mrs. Knapp played a melody for the blind poetess, and asked: What does this tune say?

Fanny responded immediately:

Why, that says: Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine.

Blessed Assurance Hymn Lyrics

(1) Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine!

O what a foretaste of glory divine!

Heir of salvation, purchase of God,

Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.

Chorus: This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior all the day long;

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior all the day long.

(2) Perfect submission, perfect delight,

Visions of rapture now burst on my sight;

Angels descending bring from above,

Echoes of mercy, whispers of love.

(3)Perfect submission, all is at rest,

I in my Savior am happy and blest;

Watching and waiting, looking above,

Filled with His goodness, lost in His love.