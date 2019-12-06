Story Behind “Break Thou The Bread Of Life” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Break Thou The Bread Of Life”

Miss Mary Artemisia Lathbury, the author of this beautiful hymn, was born in Manchester, N.Y., August 10, 1841, the daughter of a Methodist minister.

She was a woman of great beauty of character, and every one loved her that came to know her. Her expressive face and gentle, modest bearing had a peculiar charm.

This hymn was written for the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle, and Miss Lathbury called it A Study Song.

Its lovely reference to the Sea of Galilee is made doubly interesting when one remembers that the hymn was written beside the beautiful Lake Chautauqua, New York.

Break Thou The Bread Of Life Hymn Lyrics

(1) Break Thou the bread of life,

Dear Lord, to me,

As Thou didst break the loaves

Beside the sea;

Beyond the sacred page

I seek Thee, Lord;

My spirit pants for Thee,

O living Word.

(2) Bless Thou the truth, dear Lord,

To me, to me,

As Thou didst bless the bread

By Galilee;

Then shall all bondage cease,

All fetters fall;

And I shall find my peace,

My all in all.

(3) Thou art the bread of life,

O Lord, to me;

Thy holy Word the truth

That saveth me;

Give me to eat and live

With Thee above;

Teach me to love Thy truth,

For Thou art love.

(4) O send Thy Spirit, Lord,

Now unto me,

That He may touch my eyes

And make me see;

Show me the truth concealed

Within Thy word,

For in Thy book revealed

I see Thee, Lord.