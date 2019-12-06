Story Behind All The Way My Saviour Leads Me Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, All The Way My Saviour Leads Me

This beloved hymn came from the grateful heart of Fanny Crosby after she had received a direct answer to her prayer.

One day when she desperately needed five dollars and had no idea where she could obtain it, Fanny followed her usual custom and began to pray about the matter. A few minutes later a stranger appeared at her door with the exact amount.

I have no way of accounting for this, she said, except to believe that God put it into the heart of this good man to bring the money. My first thought was that it is so wonderful the way the Lord leads me, and I immediately wrote the poem.

All The Way My Saviour Leads Me – Hymn Lyrics

(1) All the way my Savior leads me

What have I to ask beside?

Can I doubt His tender mercy,

Who through life has been my guide?

Heavenly peace, divinest comfort,

Here by faith in Him to dwell!

For I know, whate’er befall me,

Jesus doeth all things well;

For I know, whate’er befall me,

Jesus doeth all things well.

(2) All the way my Savior leads me-

Cheers each winding path I tread,

Gives me grace for every trial,

Feeds me with the living bread.

Though my weary steps may falter

And my soul a-thirst may be,

Gushing from the Rock before me,

Lo! a spring of joy I see;

Gushing from the Rock before me,

Lo! a spring of joy I see.

(3) All the way my Savior leads me-

O the fullness of His love!

Perfect rest to me is promised

In my Father’s house above.

When my spirit, clothed immortal,

Wings its flight to realms of day,

This my song through endless ages:

Jesus led me all the day;

This my song through endless ages:

Jesus led me all the way.